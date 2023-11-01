2023 Elections: Fulton County voter guide

Here’s a breakdown of each race:

Alpharetta

The city canceled its municipal elections because only a single candidate qualified in each race. Under Georgia law, the unopposed candidates are considered to have won.

Atlanta

Five of the nine seats on the Board of Education are on the ballot.

Board of Education District 1: Incumbent Katie Howard is unopposed.

Board of Education District 3: Incumbent Michelle Olympiadis is running against Ken Zeff.

Board of Education District 5: Incumbent Erika Yvette Mitchell is running against Raynard Johnson.

Board of Education At-Large District 7: Incumbent Tamara Jones is running against Alfred “Shivy” Brooks and William “Will” Sardin.

Board of Education At-Large District 9: Incumbent Jessica Johnson is running against Nkoyo Effiong Lewis.

Chattahoochee Hills

Voters will pick three City Council members.

City Council District 1: Incumbent Ruby Foster is running against Scott Shaeffer and Ricky Stephens.

City Council District 3: Incumbent Laurie Searle is running against Scott Lightsey.

City Council District 5: Incumbent Troy Bettis is running against Rodney Peek.

College Park

Voters will pick a mayor and two City Council members.

Mayor: Incumbent Bianca Motley Broom faces a challenge from Spiceda Jackson, Pamela Stoner-Gay, Demetris Taylor and James Walker.

City Council Ward 1: Karen Corbin is running against Jamelle McKenzie.

City Council Ward 3: Incumbent Ken Allen is running against Tracie Arnold.

Ballot referendum: College Park Senior and Disabled Residents Homestead Exemption Referendum

East Point

Voters will pick four City Council members.

City Council Ward A: Incumbent Lance Robertson is running against Eric Friedly.

City Council Ward B: Incumbent Josette Bailey is running against Latoya KaVon Arnold, Marie Terry and Carrie Ziegler.

City Council Ward C: Incumbent Myron Cook is running against Andrea Hudson, Tremayne Mitchell and Earnestine Pittman.

City Council Ward D: Incumbent Stephanie Gordon is running against Keisha Nicole Chapman and LaTonya Martin Rogers.

Fairburn

Voters will pick three City Council members.

City Council: Incumbents Linda Davis, Patrick Pallend and James Whitmore are running against Samantha Hudson, Siray Johnson-Freeman and Lina Parker.

Hapeville

Voters will pick a mayor and one member of the Board of Alderman.

Mayor: Incumbent Alan Hallman is running against Donald Esti.

Alderman: Incumbent Michael Rast is running against Cory Ellis.

Johns Creek

Voters will pick three City Council members.

City Council Post 2: Incumbent Stacy Skinner is running against Devon Dabney.

City Council Post 4: Incumbent Chris Coughlin is running unopposed.

City Council Post 6: Incumbent Erin Elwood is running unopposed.

Milton

Milton has been embroiled in controversies as it manages its municipal election for the first time instead of Fulton County.

The city replaced its elections consultant in August after firing the original consultant with little notice.

Last month, two poll workers resigned after a private meeting with Councilman Rick Mohrig raised concerns, according to City Manager Steve Krokoff.

And residents have separately voiced concerns about transparency and a low number of polling locations.

Three City Council positions are on the ballot.

City Council District 1 Post 2: Incumbent Carol Cookerly is running against Helen Gordon.

City Council District 2 Post 2: Doug Hene is running unopposed.

City Council District 3 Post 2: Mohrig, the incumbent, is running againt Phillip Cranmer.

Mountain Park

Voters will pick a mayor and three City Council members.

Mayor: Lloyd Hendricks is running against Bill Kolbrener.

City Council: Incumbent Carol Fulghum Silver is running, along with James Jones, Ike Powell and Wanda Taylor. Two seats are available.

City Council (special election - 2 year term): Linda Dorough Dixon is running against Mark Murphy.

Ballot question: Mountain Park Volunteer Fire & Rescue Referendum

Palmetto

Voters will pick a mayor and four City Council members.

Mayor: Tara Miller and Teresa Thomas-Smith are running.

City Council: Incumbents Robert Deon Arnold and Patty O’Hara Willey are running against Scott Cannon, Trina Godwin Carr, Mary Henry and Jennifer Taylor for three available seats.

City Council (special election to fill an unexpired term): Michael Arnold, Cheryl Erby, Dorell McCroery, Larry Parrott, Tonya Reid and Perez Slaughter are running.

Roswell

Roswell has four races for city council seats and one municipal judgeship.

City Council Post 1: Incumbent Sarah Beeson is running against Jason Miller.

City Council Post 2: Michael Dal Cerro, Marisa Pereira and Allen Sells are running.

City Council Post 3: Incumbent Christine Hall is running against Lyndsey Coates.

City Council Post 4 (special election to fill an unexpired term): David Johnson and Jade Terraberry are running.

Municipal Judge: Incumbent Brian Hansford is running unopposed.

Sandy Springs

There are no elections in Sandy Springs this year.

South Fulton

Voters will pick four City Council members.

City Council District 1: Incumbent Catherine Foster Rowell is running against Angel Gaines-Dingle and Pamela Harris.

City Council District 3: Incumbent Helen Zenobia Willis is running against Benny Crane and David Williams Jr.

City Council District 5: Incumbent Corey Reeves is running against Keosha Bell and Kalvin Bennett.

City Council District 7: Incumbent Linda Becquer Pritchett is running against Alvin Reynolds.

Union City

Voters will pick two City Council members.

City Council: Incumbents Christina Hobbs and Brian Jones are running against Larry Batchlor and Joyce Elaine Baul for two seats on the council.