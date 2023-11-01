2023 Elections: Cobb County voter guide

Here’s a breakdown of each race:

Acworth

Voters will pick three people to serve on the Board of Aldermen.

Alderman At Large Post 1: Toby Carmichael and Robert Lipham are running.

Alderman At Large Post 2: Kimberly Haase and Steve Prather are running.

Alderman At Large Post 3: Incumbent Brett North is running unopposed.

Austell

Voters will pick a mayor and three City Council members.

Mayor: Incumbent Ollie Clemons Jr. is running against Chris Djonis.

City Council At Large Post 2: Incumbent Valerie Anderson is running against Tim Adams.

City Council Ward 2: Incumbent Devon Myrick is running against Bob Reid.

City Council Ward 4: Incumbent Sandra SImpson Leverette is running unopposed.

Kennesaw

The mayor’s seat and two City Council posts are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Derek Easterling is unopposed.

City Council At Large Post 1: Incumbent Lynette Burnette is running against Jon Bothers, Kyle Magro and Madelyn Orochena.

City Council At Large Post 2: Incumbent Tracey Viars is running against Anthony Gutierrez.

Powder Springs

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Al Thurman is running against Larry Thomas.

City Council At Large Post 1: Dwight McMutry is running unopposed.

City Council At Large Post 2: Incumbent Patricia Wisdom is running unopposed.

Smyrna

The mayor’s seat and seven City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Derek Norton, who was elected in 2019 after a four-year stint on the city council, faces two challengers. Alex Backry has run for Smyrna mayor several times before while Ken Hymes is a newcomer to politics.

Smyrna has grown significantly under Norton. Most notably under his tenure, the city approved a massive redesign of its downtown corridor, drawing some criticism and support from residents.

The mayor came under fire on social media earlier this year in the wake of a land deal with Smyrna First Baptist Church that some argued lacked transparency. Norton defended his and the council’s decisions and urged residents not to listen to “all of the rumors and misinformation on social media.”

Hymes criticized Norton’s financial decision-making in the Marietta Daily Journal and said if elected, he plans to “restore trust and transparency as well as fiscal responsibility.”

City Council Ward 1: Incumbent Glenn Pickens is running unopposed.

City Council Ward 2: Incumbent Latonia Hines is running unopposed.

City Council Ward 3: Incumbent Travis Lindley is running unopposed.

City Council Ward 4: Incumbent Charles “Corkey” Welch is running against Michael Power.

City Council Ward 5: Incumbent Susan Wilkinson is running against Suz Kaprich.

City Council Ward 6: Incumbent Tim Gould is running unopposed.

City Council Ward 7: Rickey Oglesby Jr. is running unopposed.