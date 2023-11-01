BreakingNews
Brookhaven road closed for investigation of officer-involved shooting

2023 Elections: Clayton County voter guide

Local News
Voters in several Clayton County cities will be picking new leaders.

Here’s a breakdown of each race:

Clayton County

The county has several ballot questions:

  • Freeport Tax Exemption Question 1
  • Freeport Tax Exemption Question 2
  • Freeport Tax Exemption Question 3
  • Freeport Tax Exemption Question 4

College Park

The mayor’s seat and one City Commission seat are on the ballot. There’s also a ballot question.

Mayor: Incumbent Bianca Motley Broom faces a challenge from Spiceda Jackson, Pamela Stoner-Gay, Demetris Taylor and James Walker.

City Council Ward 3: Incumbent Ken Allen is running against Tracie Arnold.

Ballot question: Homestead Exemption referendum

Morrow

The Mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent John Lampl will face City Councilwoman Van Tran for the Clayton County city’s top post. Lampl and Tran often butt heads during council meetings, with Tran complaining of a lack of transparency under Lampl and Lampl pushing back on Tran’s frequent questions during meetings.

Tran also was censured by her colleagues in August, a month after her July push to persuade the city of almost 7,000 to offer ballots in English, Vietnamese and Spanish in future elections made national headlines. A fellow council member Dorothy Dean labeled Tran’s proposal “un-American,” leading to a flood of headlines over her comments. A month later, Dean changed her position and introduced legislation supporting bilingual ballots, which the council approved.

Tran said the censure was retaliation for her activities and that she was not given due process in the decision.

City Council Post 2: Hue Nguyen is running unopposed.

City Council Post 4: Incumbent Khoa Vuong is running against Oscar Lanza Menjivar and Tracy Talbert.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering elections throughout the Atlanta metro. Here are some resources to learn more about voting.

Election guides by county:

Voters can check early voting locations and sample ballots online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

