2023 Elections: Clayton County voter guide

Here’s a breakdown of each race:

Clayton County

The county has several ballot questions:

Freeport Tax Exemption Question 1

Freeport Tax Exemption Question 2

Freeport Tax Exemption Question 3

Freeport Tax Exemption Question 4

College Park

The mayor’s seat and one City Commission seat are on the ballot. There’s also a ballot question.

Mayor: Incumbent Bianca Motley Broom faces a challenge from Spiceda Jackson, Pamela Stoner-Gay, Demetris Taylor and James Walker.

City Council Ward 3: Incumbent Ken Allen is running against Tracie Arnold.

Ballot question: Homestead Exemption referendum

Morrow

The Mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent John Lampl will face City Councilwoman Van Tran for the Clayton County city’s top post. Lampl and Tran often butt heads during council meetings, with Tran complaining of a lack of transparency under Lampl and Lampl pushing back on Tran’s frequent questions during meetings.

Tran also was censured by her colleagues in August, a month after her July push to persuade the city of almost 7,000 to offer ballots in English, Vietnamese and Spanish in future elections made national headlines. A fellow council member Dorothy Dean labeled Tran’s proposal “un-American,” leading to a flood of headlines over her comments. A month later, Dean changed her position and introduced legislation supporting bilingual ballots, which the council approved.

Tran said the censure was retaliation for her activities and that she was not given due process in the decision.

City Council Post 2: Hue Nguyen is running unopposed.

City Council Post 4: Incumbent Khoa Vuong is running against Oscar Lanza Menjivar and Tracy Talbert.