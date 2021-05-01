16-year-old holds a drive for needs of women and single moms

The sacrament of confirmation is an ancient and rich tradition of the Catholic faith. Another milestone in a young adult’s life.
Sixteen-year-old Rachel Everett of Johns Creek recently received her confirmation at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
“I kind of think of it like a New Year’s resolution. I feel like it’s hard to make resolutions during the year, so I feel like the confirmation, it’s almost like the New Year,” said Rachel. “You get a sense of renewed energy.”
“The Catholic confirmation sacrament itself is representative of and an affirmation of Rachel’s ability to live that way, to understand and explain the faith to people in her future - her spouse, her kids, people who are curious about the Catholic faith,” said her dad Patrick Everett.
A sophomore at Northview High in Johns Creek, Rachel is busy outside of academics as a Thespian, an officer in her school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance and on the newspaper staff “The Messenger.” Rachel plans to major in journalism, with dreams to marry that career and the opportunity to travel.
Ten hours of service were required in the last leg of the three-year journey to confirmation.
“This year was a little deviant because there was a lack of opportunities within the church, but dad came to me with information on the True Worship Christian Fellowship Church,” said Rachel.
The expressed need fit perfectly with Rachel’s support of women’s issues and rights, coinciding with her service hours.
Reaching out to family, friends and classmates, the sophomore asked for donations on her Instagram page providing Amazon’s Wish List link.
Approximately 150 one-gallon baggie kits (a week’s supply) of feminine products and clean wipes were assembled by Rachel and two of her friends. Fifty-seven diaper packs were included in her drive for the single mother parishioners and homeless that the church serves.
Credit: contributed
Early before church services, Rachel delivered the donations to the Rev. Dawkins of TWCFC last Sunday.
“Rachel’s donation and service to the less fortunate and homeless is a true example of love for others,” Rev. Clifton E. Dawkins relayed in a text.
Each Sunday we write about a deserving person or charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To submit a story for us to cover, email us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.