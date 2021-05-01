16-year-old holds a drive for needs of women and single moms

Ten hours of service were required in the last leg of the three-year journey to confirmation.

“This year was a little deviant because there was a lack of opportunities within the church, but dad came to me with information on the True Worship Christian Fellowship Church,” said Rachel.

The expressed need fit perfectly with Rachel’s support of women’s issues and rights, coinciding with her service hours.

Reaching out to family, friends and classmates, the sophomore asked for donations on her Instagram page providing Amazon’s Wish List link.

Approximately 150 one-gallon baggie kits (a week’s supply) of feminine products and clean wipes were assembled by Rachel and two of her friends. Fifty-seven diaper packs were included in her drive for the single mother parishioners and homeless that the church serves.

Early before church services, Rachel delivered the donations to the Rev. Dawkins of TWCFC last Sunday.

“Rachel’s donation and service to the less fortunate and homeless is a true example of love for others,” Rev. Clifton E. Dawkins relayed in a text.

