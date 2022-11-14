ajc logo
12 food containers uncovered at Mambai Masala

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Indian restaurant Mumbai Masala in Norcross failed a second routine health inspection with a 65/U because of multiple risk factors, including food temperatures and uncovered food containers.

The inspector said there were 12 containers of cooked food in the refrigerator that were uncovered and exposed to contamination.

In addition, cooked rice, a curry vegetable mix and chickpeas, made the night before, were not at safe temperatures. These were discarded.

The inspector noted that cooked foods were stored in large quantities instead of smaller batches which cooled down quicker.

A bucket of prepared sauce was on the floor, and several foods had been removed from their original packaging but were not labeled.

Among other violations, a cutting board had mold-like accumulation. It was discarded. And non-contact surfaces, the walls and floors were dirty.

The Norcross restaurant Mumbai Masala, 5675 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross, will be re-inspected. The restaurant had a failing routine inspection score of 60/U in November 2021, then rebounded with an 84/B on the follow-up inspection.

