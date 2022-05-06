Storms fire up in metro Atlanta, but severe threat still ahead

Showers and storms have begun firing up around metro Atlanta at midmorning, but Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said they will not turn severe.
The risk ramps up with the arrival of a storm system that has already wreaked havoc over parts of the South, spawning devastating tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma. That system is not expected to reach northwest Georgia until about 11 a.m. before moving into the city sometime between noon and 2 p.m., according to Monahan.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
“It’s going to be in those couple of hours on either side of noon that we’re going to see our highest storm risk come through North Georgia,” he said. “The main threats are going to be storms that could have some heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and some hail is possible as well. There is a tornado risk... I want you to be prepared for that.”