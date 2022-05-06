ajc logo
X

Storms fire up in metro Atlanta, but severe threat still ahead

Live Updates Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Showers and storms have begun firing up around metro Atlanta at midmorning, but Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said they will not turn severe.

The risk ramps up with the arrival of a storm system that has already wreaked havoc over parts of the South, spawning devastating tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma. That system is not expected to reach northwest Georgia until about 11 a.m. before moving into the city sometime between noon and 2 p.m., according to Monahan.

caption arrowCaption
Al Blair makes his way down Fulton Street in Atlanta with his rain coat as rain threatens Friday morning. The risk of severe weather goes up at midday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Al Blair makes his way down Fulton Street in Atlanta with his rain coat as rain threatens Friday morning. The risk of severe weather goes up at midday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Al Blair makes his way down Fulton Street in Atlanta with his rain coat as rain threatens Friday morning. The risk of severe weather goes up at midday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“It’s going to be in those couple of hours on either side of noon that we’re going to see our highest storm risk come through North Georgia,” he said. “The main threats are going to be storms that could have some heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and some hail is possible as well. There is a tornado risk... I want you to be prepared for that.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
A 10% tornado risk? That’s considered elevated, experts say
21m ago
Level 3 severe storm threat issued for all of North Georgia
49m ago
Severe weather threat diminishes for Atlanta, but more storms likely tonight
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top