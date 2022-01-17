Monday will be cold after Sunday’s storm

For those up early on the holiday, expect temperatures in the 20s across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
Also, while the winter storm passed through the region on Sunday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said that for Monday, “Can’t rule out a flake or two flying, but the bulk of the precipitation is over.”
Nitz warned that any slushy or wet roads could refreeze, which poses the danger of “black ice.” The thin, often invisible sheet of ice forms on roads, especially bridges, overpasses and low-lying areas.
State transportation officials warn that travel on the roads will be dangerous when the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday gets underway.
The high for the day is only expected to reach about 40 degrees.
Nitz stressed that it’s early and things could change, but Friday sees another potential chance of snow and a wintry mix. As for the days before then, highs will reach the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thursday morning’s low is expected to be 43. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
