BreakingNews
Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams
ajc logo
X

Walker easily wins GOP Senate nod

Live Updates Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker ran away with a quick victory in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, according to projections from multiple news organizations, avoiding a runoff despite facing several competitors.

Walker, a political novice endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will now go toe-to-toe against incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in November, the AJC’s Shannon McCaffrey reports.

Walker bested five GOP competitors, including Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, for the nod, despite contending with repeated questions about his turbulent past, including allegations of domestic violence.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Marjorie Taylor Greene says primary victory is a warning to Republicans
12m ago
Warnock campaign previews strategy against Walker
20m ago
‘The hard core Trumpsters will not vote for Kemp’
30m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top