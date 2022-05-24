Walker easily wins GOP Senate nod

Former University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker ran away with a quick victory in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, according to projections from multiple news organizations, avoiding a runoff despite facing several competitors.
Walker, a political novice endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will now go toe-to-toe against incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in November, the AJC’s Shannon McCaffrey reports.
Walker bested five GOP competitors, including Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, for the nod, despite contending with repeated questions about his turbulent past, including allegations of domestic violence.
