Thompson secures GOP nod, Dems head to runoff in labor commissioner race

Bruce Thompson has secured the Republican nomination to lead the state Department of Labor, while a pair of Democrats will face off in a runoff to determine who will face Thompson this November.
Thompson, a member of the Georgia State Senate representing District 14, had more than 60% of the vote as of about 7 a.m. with nearly all votes counted.
In Georgia, candidates need to hit 50%-plus-one to secure their party’s nomination.
On the Democratic side, none of the candidates had secured even a third of votes counted. William Boddie, currently a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, was leading. Nicole Horn, a small business owner, is in second place and the Associated Press projects the two will move on to a runoff June 21.
