State Farm Arena claims

State Sen. William Ligon holds a televised hearing at the Georgia Capitol. Ligon turns his committee over to Trump’s attorneys, who make hours of unchallenged fraud allegations. Among other things, the lawyers unveil election night video from State Farm Arena, which they say shows Fulton County election workers counting illegal ballots in secret - a claim later shown to be false. Rudy Giuliani tells Georgia lawmakers the video is a “powerful smoking gun.”

Caption 201203-Atlanta- Rudi Giuliani listens to testimony during a subcommittee of the state Senate judiciary committee meeting at the State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Giuliani brought fellow lawyers and witnesses who alleged serious voting problems in Georgia and asked that the State Legislature chose GeorgiaÕs electors. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray