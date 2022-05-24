Races we’re watching: Lt. Gov

One of the most wide-open races on the ballot tonight — on both sides of the aisle — is for lieutenant governor.
Republican incumbent Geoff Duncan is vacating the state’s No. 2 position after criticizing his party for largely refusing to condemn former President Donald Trump’s actions following the 2020 election.
Four Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination. That includes two prominent state senators: President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Flowery Branch and Burt Jones of Jackson. Jones has secured Trump’s coveted endorsement after echoing the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, but recent polling suggests his lead may not be enough to avoid a June 21 runoff with Miller.
The race is even more muddled on the Democratic side, where nine candidates, including three state reps and the 2018 Democratic nominee for attorney general, are duking it out to be the party nominee.
