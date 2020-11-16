Hamburger icon
Nov. 16

Nov 16, 2020
An election worker looks at a ballot during a hand recount of Presidential votes on Sunday, Nov.15, 2020 in Marietta, Ga. (John Amis/Atlanta Journal & Constitution via AP)

Credit: John Amis

  • Fifty-nine top computer scientists and election security experts rebuke Trump’s claims of voter fraud and hacking, saying such assertions are “unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.” The scientists say “no credible evidence has been put forth that supports a conclusion that the 2020 election outcome in any state has been altered through technical compromise.”
  • As Georgia’s hand recount continues, Floyd County finds more than 2,600 ballots it did not originally tally. The problem occurred because county election officials didn’t upload votes from a memory card in a ballot-scanning machine. Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager, calls it “an amazing blunder.”

