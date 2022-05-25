Marjorie Taylor Greene easily wins GOP primary in Georgia’s 14th District

She may be one of the most controversial figures in Congress, but voters in northwest Georgia have set U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the path to another term in office.
Greene easily won her Republican primary in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, besting five challengers.
She will face a Democrat in the November general election, but the seat is solidly Republican and it any Democratic candidate would be considered a longshot.
During a victory speech, Greene thanked her family and staff and her constituents.
“I”m grateful tonight for the faith that you have shown in me and trust you have placed in me,” she said. “I’ve been working hard to earn both since you elected me in 2020, and I will not let you down.”
Both the Republicans and Democrats who lined up to run for the seat said that Greene’s controversies make her unfit to serve and have left her constituents without proper representation in Washington.
Known for making racist and anti-Semitic statements and spreading QAnon conspiracy theories, she was stripped of her committee assignments shortly after being sworn into office in January 2021 but has continued to build a national profile among conservatives.
That made Greene tough to beat as she sought a second term. The 14th District covers 10 counties in northwest Georgia and part of Cobb County.
The other Republicans challenging Greene in the May primary were Eric Cunningham, Charles Lutin, James Haygood, Seth Synstelien and healthcare consultant Jennifer Strahan.
There is also a competitive Democratic primary in the district, with that race yet to be called.
Marcus Flowers is currently leading in the vote count. The other candidates are Holly McCormack and Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis.
