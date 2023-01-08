Biden will travel to Atlanta for MLK service next Sunday at Ebenezer

The late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson was a regular guest at the memorials Ebenezer held over the years in King’s honor. Warnock also invited Isakson to a Sunday service at Ebenezer in December 2019 as he prepared to retire from the Senate due to failing health.

Warnock introduced Isakson as a friend and “one of Georgia’s most beloved public servants,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.

In January 2021, Warnock was elected to Isakson’s old seat. Isakson died in December of that year.

Next Sunday’s service will be held on King’s actual birthday; if he were alive today he would be turning 94. Ebenezer is also co-hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Shabbat with The Temple in Atlanta on Friday evening. Warnock is the featured speaker.

On Monday, the federal holiday in King’s honor, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Service will be held at Ebenezer. Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, will deliver the keynote.