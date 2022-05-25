In effort to flip a congressional seat, Hunt and West head to runoff

Real estate developer Chris West and political commentator Jeremy Hunt advanced to the Republican runoff in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.
Hunt has demonstrated an ability to raise money and attract high-profile endorsements like former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Ambassador Nikki Haley. But the West Point graduate has faced criticism for having few ties to the southwest Georgia district, moving to the area shortly after he announced his candidacy.
West, a Thomasville native, touts his deep ties to the district and was considered the front-runner before Hunt arrived on the scene.
The 2nd District is Georgia’s only toss-up seat congressional seat. And Republicans are looking to find a nominee who provides the best chance of beating 15-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop in the general election.
Former President Donald Trump did not endorse any of the six Republicans in the primary, making it the only competitive congressional race in Georgia where he did not weigh in.
Although Bishop had an opponent in the Democratic primary, it was not much of a contest and he won easily against Joe O’Hara.
The 2nd District includes all or parts of 30 mostly rural counties in southwest Georgia. It still leans slightly Democratic under the new map and has a majority Black electorate.
But that majority is slip and Republicans are hopeful that their nominee can ride a wave of opposition to President Joe Biden and Democratic policies to a victory in November.
