ajc logo
X

GOP primary in 6th Congressional District headed to runoff

Live Updates Politics
1 hour ago

A crowded Republican field in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District is now down to two candidates: emergency room physician Rich McCormick and attorney Jake Evans.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Evans, but McCormick and the other Republicans in the race all said they were loyal to the former president and espoused similar views.

Evans was also backed by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who once employed Evans’ father. Evans is the former chairman of the state ethics commission.

McCormick, a Marine Corps veteran, received support from the powerful Club For Growth political committee. And he withstood attacks that he wasn’t as conservative as he portrayed himself to be during his campaigns.

Read more here.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jones, Collins advance to runoff in GOP primary in Georgia’s 10th District
1h ago
Cobb voters appear to reject cityhood efforts
1h ago
Raffensperger wins GOP race for secretary of state, defeats Hice
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top