GOP primary in 6th Congressional District headed to runoff

A crowded Republican field in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District is now down to two candidates: emergency room physician Rich McCormick and attorney Jake Evans.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Evans, but McCormick and the other Republicans in the race all said they were loyal to the former president and espoused similar views.
Evans was also backed by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who once employed Evans’ father. Evans is the former chairman of the state ethics commission.
McCormick, a Marine Corps veteran, received support from the powerful Club For Growth political committee. And he withstood attacks that he wasn’t as conservative as he portrayed himself to be during his campaigns.
