Credit: Alyssa Pointer
- U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak speaks with U.S. Attorney General William Barr about the State Farm Arena video. Barr tells Pak to make it a “top priority” to find out more about Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s fraud allegations. A few days later, Pak reviews the video, as well as audio of interviews with witnesses conducted by the secretary of state’s office. Pak concludes nothing improper happened. But the FBI begins to investigate.
- Dozens of people attend a “Stop the Steal” rally outside the Governor’s Mansion in Buckhead. The rally was organized by the group Women for America First, a chief sponsor of the Jan. 6 protest in Washington that devolved into an attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- An investigator with the secretary of state’s office tells Channel 2 Action News that the State Farm Arena video shows nothing improper.
- Trump and Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer file a lawsuit against state election officials and the election directors of 15 Georgia counties. It says tens of thousands of ineligible people voted in the November election and asks the court to order a new presidential election. Election experts later say the claims are riddled with errors.