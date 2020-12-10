Credit: TNS
- Matt Braynard, whose voting fraud analysis was cited in Trump’s Fulton County election lawsuit, testifies at a Georgia House committee hearing. Braynard had analyzed state voting records and other information, claiming that thousands of out-of-state residents may have voted in Georgia. State Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, challenges Braynard’s analysis. She says she checked property tax records and visited constituents to confirm they weren’t out-of-state voters. Braynard says he hasn’t accused anyone of voting illegally and acknowledges that only state officials can determine whether the voters are legitimate.