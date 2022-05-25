BreakingNews
Raffensperger wins Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state
Dacula flower farmer poised to win Democratic nod for ag commissioner

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Nakita Hemingway appeared to win the Democratic nomination for Georgia agriculture commissioner in Tuesday’s primary election.

Hemingway, a Dacula cut-flower farmer and real estate agent, had a substantial lead over state Rep. Winfred Dukes of Albany and Fred Swann of Gainesville Tuesday night. If she holds on to more than 50% of the vote when all the ballots have been counted, Hemingway would avoid a runoff and advance to the November general election.

The winning Democrat will face Tyler Harper, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary.

Read more here.

