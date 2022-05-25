BreakingNews
Raffensperger wins Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state
Dacula flower farmer poised to win Democratic nod for ag commissioner

Georgia Democrats chose among three candidates for state agriculture commissioner in Tuesday's primary election. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Democrats chose among three candidates for state agriculture commissioner in Tuesday's primary election. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Nakita Hemingway appeared to win the Democratic nomination for Georgia agriculture commissioner in Tuesday’s primary election.

Hemingway, a Dacula cut-flower farmer and real estate agent, had a substantial lead over state Rep. Winfred Dukes of Albany and Fred Swann of Gainesville Tuesday night. If she holds on to more than 50% of the vote when all the ballots have been counted, Hemingway would avoid a runoff and advance to the November general election.

The winning Democrat will face Tyler Harper, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary.

The agriculture commissioner oversees a department with a variety of responsibilities. Among other things, it enforces food safety regulations, marketing Georgia crops and verifying the quality and quantity of motor fuels sold at pumps.

About the Author

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

