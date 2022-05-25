Dacula flower farmer poised to win Democratic nod for ag commissioner

Nakita Hemingway appeared to win the Democratic nomination for Georgia agriculture commissioner in Tuesday’s primary election.
Hemingway, a Dacula cut-flower farmer and real estate agent, had a substantial lead over state Rep. Winfred Dukes of Albany and Fred Swann of Gainesville Tuesday night. If she holds on to more than 50% of the vote when all the ballots have been counted, Hemingway would avoid a runoff and advance to the November general election.
The winning Democrat will face Tyler Harper, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary.
The agriculture commissioner oversees a department with a variety of responsibilities. Among other things, it enforces food safety regulations, marketing Georgia crops and verifying the quality and quantity of motor fuels sold at pumps.
