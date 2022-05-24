BreakingNews
How to follow Georgia primary election results and updates from the AJC
ajc logo
X

Could there be an SoS upset in the making in Georgia?

220307-Atlanta-Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks to journalists on the first day of qualifying Monday, Mar. 7, 2022 at the Georgia State Capitol. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

caption arrowCaption
220307-Atlanta-Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks to journalists on the first day of qualifying Monday, Mar. 7, 2022 at the Georgia State Capitol. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Live Updates Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp’s primary watch party opened just as the polls closed, and confident supporters who streamed through the doors of the College Football Hall of Fame predicted a big victory over former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

But the buzz among some operatives and donors was about another Republican race where the outcome was in doubt.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was written off by many a year ago, a pariah among many Republicans after he famously refused Donald Trump’s demand to “find” enough votes to overturn his election defeat.

Now polls give him a strong chance of landing a June runoff against U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, the Trump-backed Republican who has relentlessly promoted the former president’s election fraud lies. Early returns suggest a tight race.

And operatives say Raffensperger has an outside shot of winning the race, potentially thanks to help from tens of thousands of Democrats who crossed over. Anecdotal interviews indicate some voted to punish Trump-backed candidates.

Can it happen? Some veteran politicos are skeptical. Others are privately predicting it.

Stay tuned.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Walker easily wins GOP Senate nod
4m ago
AP: Warnock clinches Dem nomination
15m ago
Abrams secures Dem nomination, opening key fundraising spigot
28m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top