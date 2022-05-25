ajc logo
After last-minute reinstatement, Durand wins District 2 PSC race

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Patty Durand sealed a victory over Russell Edwards in the Democratic primary for the District 2 seat on Georgia’s Public Service Commission.

With over 96% of the votes tallied statewide as of about 7 a.m., Durand led Edwards, holding more than 60% of the vote. The Associated Press projected Durand as the winner just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Durand had been the heavy favorite after Edwards suspended his campaign and announced he would support Durand. However, Edwards’ name still appeared on Democratic primary ballots because he had already qualified for the race.

Despite the win, there’s still a chance she will not be the Democrat on the ballot to face Republican incumbent Tim Echols in the Nov. 8 general election.

