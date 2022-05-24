Abrams secures Dem nomination, opening key fundraising spigot

Democrat Stacey Abrams has officially clinched her party’s nomination for governor.
The news was no surprise — the voting rights advocate and 2018 gubernatorial runner-up was running unopposed. But her new title as the 2022 Democratic nominee now opens up a new fundraising channel that will undoubtedly be a boon for Abrams’ camp.
Republican leaders in the General Assembly last year passed a bill, designed to aid Gov. Brian Kemp, that would allow the governor and the opposing party’s nominee for governor to create “leadership committees” that can fundraise without any limits on donations.
In just a few days in March, Abrams raised $3.5 million for her leadership committee. That was before the state ethics commission directed Abrams’ committee to stop raising any more until after she won her party’s nomination.
That all changes now.
Abrams is known for her ability to attract millions of small-dollar contributions from across the country. Now she can also take in the big money.