BreakingNews
How to follow Georgia primary election results and updates from the AJC
ajc logo
X

Abrams secures Dem nomination, opening key fundraising spigot

Live Updates Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Democrat Stacey Abrams has officially clinched her party’s nomination for governor.

The news was no surprise — the voting rights advocate and 2018 gubernatorial runner-up was running unopposed. But her new title as the 2022 Democratic nominee now opens up a new fundraising channel that will undoubtedly be a boon for Abrams’ camp.

Republican leaders in the General Assembly last year passed a bill, designed to aid Gov. Brian Kemp, that would allow the governor and the opposing party’s nominee for governor to create “leadership committees” that can fundraise without any limits on donations.

In just a few days in March, Abrams raised $3.5 million for her leadership committee. That was before the state ethics commission directed Abrams’ committee to stop raising any more until after she won her party’s nomination.

That all changes now.

Abrams is known for her ability to attract millions of small-dollar contributions from across the country. Now she can also take in the big money.

Read more about the state’s new leadership committees here.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Could there be an SoS upset in the making in Georgia?
3m ago
AP: Warnock clinches Dem nomination
6m ago
First Georgia primary election results are coming in
27m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top