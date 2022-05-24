Abrams secures Dem nomination, opening key fundraising spigot

The news was no surprise — the voting rights advocate and 2018 gubernatorial runner-up was running unopposed. But her new title as the 2022 Democratic nominee now opens up a new fundraising channel that will undoubtedly be a boon for Abrams’ camp.

Republican leaders in the General Assembly last year passed a bill, designed to aid Gov. Brian Kemp, that would allow the governor and the opposing party’s nominee for governor to create “leadership committees” that can fundraise without any limits on donations.