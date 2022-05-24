ajc logo
A roller coaster day for PSC candidate

First she was out, now she’s back in. But it’s possible Democrat Patty Durand, who’s running for the District 2 seat on the Public Service Commission, could still be disqualified, based on a state residency requirement.

On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger moved to disqualify Durand from the race, claiming the candidate did not meet the residency requirements to be eligible. But on Election Day, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge issued an order to let Durand stay in the race and have the votes she receives counted.

The judge’s order Tuesday is not the final say in the case, however, and it’s possible that Durand could still be disqualified. Read more here.

