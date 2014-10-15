When to trim beautyberry and crepe myrtle?

A: As many have discovered, holly has a will to live that conquers most herbicides. Glyphosate (Roundup) is slowly absorbed by holly leaves and it doesn't travel far from the point of application. I've applied glyphosate to a Chinese holly in my landscape twice a year for two years yet it still persists. I think you'll discover root sprouts for a couple of years after using either method. However, if you are persistent about removing the sprouts, the holly will gradually starve and disappear.

Q: I've always known yellow jacket nests to have two openings. The second opening helps ventilate the nest while serving as an emergency exit. — Greg Brett, email

A: UGA insect expert Paul Guillebeau said sometimes they have multiple holes by chance. They make nests in existing holes like rotted out tree roots or under logs. Paul said he's seen a nest with four exit holes, but doesn't think they made more than one hole on purpose.

Q: We are looking for an evergreen tree to provide shade in our front yard. What types would you recommend for the middle of Georgia? — Susan Huguley, email

A: I can’t think of anything evergreen that provides effective shade other than a pine tree. My guess is that’s not what you’re looking for. I think you’d be better served by a couple of deciduous trees that cool your house in summer but allow the winter sun to warm it. I have a list of fast-growing shade trees at bit.ly/fasttree.