VOTE: Who has the best farmers market in Atlanta? | Best of Atlanta

What better place to score fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers than your neighborhood farmers market? Metro Atlanta is brimming with markets where you can shop local produce.
This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know where you go to support your local farmers. Whether it’s the Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market in North Fulton or the Buford Highway Farmers Market in Doraville, let us know your favorite place to shop.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many local farmers markets have remained in operation. However, you should verify before visiting.
Don't see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday by emailing your pick to crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we'll add it to our poll. The winner will be announced July 6.
