X

VOTE: Who has the best farmers market in Atlanta? | Best of Atlanta

The metro Atlanta area has about three dozen farmers markets. We asked you which is best. Coming in at No. 4: East Point Farmers Market No. 3: Marietta Square Farmers Market beat East Point by one vote. Finishing at No. 2: Grant Park Farmers Market And the winner, with more than a third of the votes: Decatur Farmers Market

BEST OF ATLANTA | June 29, 2020
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What better place to score fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers than your neighborhood farmers market? Metro Atlanta is brimming with markets where you can shop local produce.

This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know where you go to support your local farmers. Whether it’s the Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market in North Fulton or the Buford Highway Farmers Market in Doraville, let us know your favorite place to shop.

» RELATED: Your complete guide to 2020 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many local farmers markets have remained in operation. However, you should verify before visiting.

Don't see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday by emailing your pick to crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we'll add it to our poll. The winner will be announced July 6.

» RELATED: DeKalb's Mobile Farmers Market providing produce for free this summer

» RELATED: Marietta Square Farmers Market reopens May 30 at new location

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.