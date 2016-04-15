Too cool for a bed rail? Don’t fall for that, Tech student says

For Jacobs, it’s worth it to prevent others from injuries like Clark suffered.

“The bottom line is they should have rails,” Jacobs said. “Why would you take the chance? Just protect students and make the beds safe.”

Regulations on types of beds allowed differ from campus to campus, according to results of a University System survey sent throughout the state. At the very least, Jacobs would like students and their parents to sign waivers stating they know the potential risks of sleeping in elevated beds. Bed manufacturers could also help prevent falls by incorporating a safety rail with functional features a college student would want, such as a place to store an iPad or phone, Jacobs said.

In Clark’s fraternity house, the lofted beds allow for extra living space underneath, including a desk and dresser. At 6 feet 5, Clark could easily stand under the bed. When the 21-year-old mechanical engineering major moves back on campus in August, he’ll live in the same house. But this time, his bed will be on the ground.

“Even with rails, no way,” Clark said. “I’m missing out on some of the best years of my life.”

Clark has joined his mother to help educate others, including appearing in a short video on the organization's website, www.railagainstthedanger.org.

“Think you’re too cool for a safety rail?” Clark says in the video. “Don’t fall for that. Get a rail. It could save your life.”

