This is the best sushi spot in Atlanta, according to the Daily Meal

From sashimi to nigiri to deep-fried maki rolls, if you like sushi you likely have a favorite variety, and die-hard sushi fans know where to find the best. Sushi may have originated in Asia as cheap fast-food, but it’s now served in eateries and high-end restaurants across the nation.
In order to make it easier to find the best places for raw and cooked rolls, the Daily Meal recently decided to round up the best sushi restaurant in every state.
The website looked at Japanese restaurants that specialize in sushi and are highly rated by local publications, on user-generated review sites and in pre-existing regional and local rankings. They then graded them on freshness and sourcing of fish, variety of offerings, ambiance, and level of local and national renown.
The metro Atlanta area offers a huge selection of restaurants serving up fresh sushi, but there’s one spot in Atlanta the Daily Meal says beats the rest. So where can you find the best sushi in Atlanta?
According to the Daily Meal, Tomo in Atlanta is the top of the top when it comes to this Japanese fare. "Tomo is chef Tomohiro Naito's namesake sushi bar," the Daily Meal wrote. "Eventually, he opened his own kitchen in Atlanta, where he curates contemporary Japanese food with French and Italian influences using the finest hand-picked ingredients from the Tsukiji Market in Tokyo and other places across the world."
Tomo offers omakase — the tradition of putting yourself in the chef’s hands, the AJC previously reported. “While Art Hayakawa plops tasty raw fish over mounds of shredded daikon or ice, Tomo Naito composes small plates with an aesthetic sensibility that seems more confident and developed each time I visit,” former AJC dining columnist John Kessler wrote.