This is the best sushi spot in Atlanta, according to the Daily Meal

The website looked at Japanese restaurants that specialize in sushi and are highly rated by local publications, on user-generated review sites and in pre-existing regional and local rankings. They then graded them on freshness and sourcing of fish, variety of offerings, ambiance, and level of local and national renown.

The metro Atlanta area offers a huge selection of restaurants serving up fresh sushi, but there’s one spot in Atlanta the Daily Meal says beats the rest. So where can you find the best sushi in Atlanta?