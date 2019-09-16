Things to do in and around Atlanta: Sept. 13-21

Revolt Summit Atlanta. A 3-day experience that celebrates the power of hip-hop, offering master classes, panels, interactive music sessions, networking opportunities and more. Jermaine Dupri, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, T.I., Ester Dean, Jeezy and more are expected. Sept. 12-14. $249.50 (with discounts for groups and students); VIP $499.50. 787 Windsor St. SW, Atlanta. revoltsummit.com.

Monster Jam. 7 p.m. Sept. 13; 1 and 7 p.m. Sept. 14; 1 p.m. Sept. 15; pit party 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14-15. $24-$79; pit party $20. Infinite Energy Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. infiniteenergycenter.com.

Autrey Mill Family Farm Festival. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511, autreymill.org.

Taste of Smyrna. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 14. Free; food samples $1-$4. 2800 King St., Smyrna. smyrnacity.com.

Atlanta Arab Festival. A culinary tour of the Arabic world with a food court, shopping, music, dancing and cultural exchanges. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 14; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15. $5 (under age 12 free). Alif Institute, 3288 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. 770-936-8770, alifinstitute.org.

Taste of Buckhead. A benefit for Farm Chastain, the free educational program of the Chastain Park Conservancy. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $75-$125. The Stave Room at American Spirit Works, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-467-7607, tasteofbuckhead.org.

Georgia Film Festival. More than 60 films from independent filmmakers and college students were accepted into the festival. There will also be workshops and works by high school filmmakers. Sept. 20-21. Day passes are $30; $50 all-access pass; discounts for students. Continuing Education and Performing Arts building, University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus, 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood. blog.ung.edu/georgiafilmfestival.

Asia Howard and Mary Lynn Owen star in “Our Town” at Theatrical Outfit. Contributed by Casey Garner Photography

PERFORMING ARTS

"The Jungle Book." Through Sept. 29. $18-$25. Serenbe Playhouse, 8420 Atlanta Newnan Road, Chattahoochee Hills. serenbeplayhouse.com.

"Our Town" and "The Laramie Project." Theatrical Outfit brings together two American classics, performing them in repertory with the same cast. Through Sept. 29. $15-$45. Theatrical Outfit, Balzer Theater at Herren's, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 678-528-1500, theatricaloutfit.org.

"Becoming Nancy." The Alliance Theatre's world premiere premiere of a musical set in 1979 about David Starr, a South London 12th-grader who loves Blondie and Kate Bush, who is cast as Nancy in his school musical, "Oliver!" Through Oct. 6. $25-$85. Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, alliancetheatre.org.

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." Georgia Ensemble Theatre takes on Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning drama from 1955. Through Sept. 29. $24-$38 Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. get.org.

"Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical." Sept. 13-22. $30-$82. City Springs Theatre Company at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. cityspringstheatre.com.

Jim Jefferies. 8 p.m. Sept. 14. $42.50-$52.50. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. www.cobbenergycentre.com.

"Skintight." A new comedy by Joshua Harmon ("Bad Jews," "Significant Other") about an L.A. lawyer (Wendy Melkonian) who arrives in Manhattan for the 70th birthday of her fashion-mogul father and discovers him living with a 20-year-old gay porn star. Sept. 18-Oct. 13. $20-$50. Actor's Express, 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469. actors-express.com.

"The Roommate." A recently divorced busybody takes in a roommate who is looking for a calm quiet place to hide from her past and start over. Sept. 19-Oct. 20. $20-$50. Aurora Theatre, Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com.

"The Haunting of Hill House." Sept. 19-29. $10-$20. Newnan Theatre Company, 24 First Ave., Newnan. newnantheatre.org.

Atlanta Ballet: "Love Fear Loss." The company's 90th anniversary fall program opens with a world premiere by Claudia Schreier. Also featured are Liam Scarlett's "Vespertine" and the program's namesake by Ricardo Amarante. Guest artists from Complexions Contemporary Ballet will perform a compilation of excerpts from Dwight Rhoden's "Woke." Sept. 20-22. $20-$130. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 800-982-2787. www.atlantaballet.com, www.cobbenergycentre.com..

MUSIC

Indigo Girls with the ASO. 8 p.m. Sept. 12-13. $39.50-$109.50. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St., Atanta. 404-733-5000, www.atlantasymphony.org.

"Revival" benefit with Drive-by Truckers, Drivin N Cryin, Michelle Malone, Dodd & the Councilmen. 7 p.m. Sept. 13. $35-$75. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-881-2100, foxtheatre.org.

Rumours (Fleetwood Mac tribute). 8 p.m. Sept. 13. $20-$25. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. www.thebuckheadtheatreatl.com.

Mac McAnally. 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14. $45-$55. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

Bleached. 8 p.m. Sept. 14. $15. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Steel Pulse. 8 p.m. Sept. 14. $27-$47. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. www.variety-playhouse.com.

Charles Johnson, Yellow Roses. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $10. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd. 7 p.m. Sept. 14. $29.50-$350. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. livenation.com.

Vanessa Williams with the ASO. 7 p.m. Sept. 14. $39.50-$109.50. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St., Atanta. 404-733-5000, www.atlantasymphony.org.

Music Midtown. With headliners Travis Scott, Panic! At the Disco, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend. Noon Sept. 14-15. $165 for a two-day general admission pass, $305 two-day general admission plus, $600 for two-day VIP and $1,250 for two-day Super VIP. Piedmont Park, 12th Street and Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta. www.musicmidtown.com.

The Early November. 7 p.m. Sept. 16. $16. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Angie Stone. 7 p.m. Sept. 16. $48-$58. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

Tyler Neal Band, Folk Family Revival, John Evans, Alex Culbreth. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $8. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Tinariwen. 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $29-$59. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. www.variety-playhouse.com.

Yung Gravy. 9 p.m. Sept. 16. $25-$40. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. www.tabernacleatl.com.

Flor. 7 p.m. Sept. 17. $18-$20. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Danny Burns. 8 p.m. Sept. 18. $10. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Shonen Knife. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18. $12. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Snow Tha Product. 7 p.m. Sept. 18. $18. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Good thing The Who’s 75-year-old Roger Daltrey, left, with Pete Townshend, never got his wish of dying before he got old. HANDOUT

The Who. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. $67-$308. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com.

Syleena Johnson. 8 p.m. Sept. 18. $30-$38. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

All That Remains. 6 p.m. Sept. 19. $31.50. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Scarlxrd. 7 p.m. Sept. 19. $15. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Matthew Sweet. 8 p.m. Sept. 19. $32-$42. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

Trace Adkins, John Berry, Craig Campbell. 7 p.m. Sept. 19. $40-$50; tables available. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. thebowlatsugarhill.com.

Seratones. 8 p.m. Sept. 19. $12-$15. The EARL, 488 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. www.badearl.com.

Sunny South Blues Band, Magnolia Moon, The Vinyl Suns. 9 p.m. Sept. 19. $10. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Don Broco. 7 p.m. Sept. 20. $17. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Charli XCX. 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $35. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. www.thebuckheadtheatreatl.com.

The Faim, Stand Atlantic. 7 p.m. Sept. 20. $15-$17. The Loft, 1374 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. www.centerstage-atlanta.com.

FTV, Devomatix, Road to Ruin. 9 p.m. Sept. 20. $10. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

MacArthur “Genius” Grant award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens will perform at City Winery on Sept. 20.

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi. 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $50-$60. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

The Rocket Summer, Royal Teeth. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $16. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Snarky Puppy. 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $38.50-$65. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. www.tabernacleatl.com.

Pepe Aguilar. 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $64.50-$164.50. Infinite Energy Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. infiniteenergycenter.com.

Whitney. 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $28. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. www.variety-playhouse.com.

dodie. 8 p.m. Sept. 21. $25-$30. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. www.thebuckheadtheatreatl.com.

Jonathan Butler, Kirk Whalum, Eric Darius and Nick Colionne. 7 p.m. Sept. 21. $46-$76. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. mablehouse.org.

John Paul Keith. 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $10. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Pup, Illuminati Hotties. 8 p.m. Sept. 21. $22-$25. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. www.variety-playhouse.com.

Kid Rock. 7 p.m. Sept. 21. $49-$149.50. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. livenation.com.

Bob Mould

Bob Mould. 8 p.m. Sept. 21. $28-$35. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

The Commodores. 8 p.m. Sept. 21. $40-$55. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. thebowlatsugarhill.com.

Tito Auger. 9 p.m. Sept. 21. $25. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Marina. 8 p.m. Sept. 21. $43.50. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta. 1-800-745-3000, www.cocacolaroxy.com.

Imagine Festival. Artists include Diplo, Seven Lions and Rezz. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 19: 4 p.m.-3 a.m., Sept. 20-21; 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sept. 22. $269 and up. Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton. 404-614-0006, imaginefestival.com.

In her Spring/Summer 2012 “Flower Fields” collection designer Mary Katrantzou revels in the beauty of nature but uses industrial fabrication to create her designs. Contributed by SCAD

VISUAL ARTS

"Chris Verene: Home Movies." Sept. 18-Oct. 12. Free. Marcia Wood Gallery, 263 Walker St., Atlanta. 404-827-0030, www.marciawoodgallery.com.

"Mildred Thompson: The Atlanta Years, 1986-2003." Through Dec. 7. Free. Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, 350 Spelman Lane, 404-270-5607, museum.spelman.edu.

Romare Bearden: "Profile." A lyrical, impressionist portrait of Bearden's life and the experience of African Americans during the Great Migration from the South. Sept. 14-Feb. 2. $14.50. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-733-4400, www.high.org.

Sonya Yong James: "Loud Magic." Through Oct. 19. Free. Whitepsace Gallery, 814 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta. 404-688-1892, whitespace814.com.

"Any Great Change: The Centennial of the 19th Amendment." Commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Jan. 31, 2021. $9-$21.50. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com.

"Kaleidoscope Katrantzou: Mary Katrantzou, 10 Years in Fashion." Through Sept. 22. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Closed Labor Day. $5-$20. SCAD FASH, 1600 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-253-3132, scadfash.org.

"Wire & Wood: Designing Iconic Guitars." This exhibition explores the basics of guitar design while also considering how some guitars have become icons. It includes guitars played by Bo Diddley, Kurt Cobain, James Hetfield, Jack White and St. Vincent. Through Sept. 29. $4-$10. Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. museumofdesign.org.

"Of Origins and Belonging, Drawn From Atlanta." Through Sept. 29. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-733-4400, www.high.org.

Georgia Working Artist Project exhibitions. Myra Greene, through Nov. 2. Cosmo Whyte, Nov. 16-Jan. 11. Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia, 75 Bennett St., Atlanta. 404-367-8700, www.mocaga.org.

"The Pursuit of Everything: Maira Kalman's Books for Children." Through Sept. 15. $14.50. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4444, high.org.

"Strange Light: The Photography of Clarence John Laughlin." Through Nov. 10. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. $14.50, ages 6 and older; free for children 5 and younger and members. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4444, high.org.

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: World of Myth and Magic.” Explore how Jim Henson, Brian Froud, Frank Oz and others created “The Dark Crystal’s” mythical world of Thra. Museum admission is $12.50, but it’s free with a ticket to the Center’s Family Series shows. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. www.puppet.org.