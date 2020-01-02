Things to do in and around Atlanta: Jan. 3-12

Magical Nights of Lights at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. Nightly from 5-10 p.m. Through Jan. 5. Prices starting at $42 per vehicle. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford. 678-304-3120, lanierislands.com/margaritaville.

Holiday at the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia. Select dates through Jan. 5. Prices starting at $43.19. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. 770-739-3400, sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Callaway Resort & Gardens Fantasy in Lights. Starting nightly at 6 p.m. (Closing hours flex daily.) Through Jan. 4. Prices starting at $10.50 for children and $21 for adults. 17800 U.S. 27, Pine Mountain. 844-512-3826, callawaygardens.com.

Georgia World Congress Center Authority's International Winter Wonderland. 6-10 p.m. (open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays). Through Jan. 5. Prices starting at $14 for children and $18 for adults. Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta. 404-223-4000, gwcca.org/copholiday.

Macy's Pink Pig. Through Jan. 5. Each ride costs $3, with discounts for multi-ride tickets: two rides for $5.50; three rides for $7.50. Lenox Square upper-level parking deck, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-231-2796 or 404-231-2959, visitmacysusa.com/article/macys-pink-pig.

Santa's Fantastical. A whimsical indoor wonderland which merges timeless traditions with technology and immersive visuals. Attractions include Unicorn Dreams, Candy Cane Vortex, visits with Santa in his Chateau, live dance performances by the Fantasticals and more. Through Jan 5. $19.95-$34.95; seasonal passes $49.95; ages 2 and younger are free. Perimeter Pointe, 1155 Mount Vernon Highway, #300, Atlanta. SantasFantastical.com.

Aerial straps from "Cause You're Still Here" during Cirque du Soleil Volta at Atlantic Station on Thursday, December 12, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

PERFORMING ARTS

Cirque du Soleil: "Volta." Through Jan. 5. $49-$275. Under the big top at Atlantic Station, 241 20th St., Atlanta. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.

»»RELATED: Take a look at our preview of "Volta"

"Narnia." Through Jan. 12. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $22-$50. 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-1110. serenbeplayhouse.com.

"Ella Enchanted." Through Jan. 5. $21-31; $16-$26 ages 3-12. Synchronicity Theatre, One Peachtree Pointe Complex, 1545 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-484-8636, synchrotheatre.com.

Shen Yun Performing Arts. Classical Chinese dance and music company. Jan. 3-8. $84-$204. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. www.cobbenergycentre.com.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." Based on Mark Haddon's lauded novel, the play follows a teenage boy with autism as he works to solve a thrilling mystery. Jan. 9-Feb. 9. $25-$60. Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com.

Hello From the Magic Tavern podcast. 7 p.m. Jan. 12. $22-$30. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

Ian McNabb plays the EARL on Jan. 11, 2019.

MUSIC

Fury in Few, Snowblind, Room 213. 9 p.m. Jan. 3. $8. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Surfaces. 9 p.m. Jan. 3. $15-$18. Aisle 5, 1123 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. www.aisle5atl.com.

Best to Burn, Kaddy Kobain. 9 p.m. Jan. 4. $10. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

The Almost. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5. $18. The Loft, 1374 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. www.centerstage-atlanta.com.

New Year's Cajun Zydeco Dance Party with Atlanta Cajun Zydeco Association. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 5. $10; $5 students. Garden Hills Recreation Center, 337 Pinetree Drive NE, Atlanta. www.aczadance.org.

Q Parker & Friends - The Bridge Project. 7 p.m. Jan. 5. $26-$32. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

Turntsnaco, Desmond the Grey, Anxxious Angel. 7 p.m. Jan. 6. $8. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show. 8 p.m. Jan. 8. $22-$30. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

Radkey. 7 p.m. Jan. 8. $10. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. www.masqueradeatlanta.com.

Zach Deputy, April B. 9 p.m. Jan. 10. $15. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

East Coast vs. West Coast vs. Dirty South silent headphone dance party. 9 p.m. Jan. 10. $12.50-$21.50. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. www.thebuckheadtheatreatl.com.

El Espirito Del Vino, Along Time Ago Go. 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $10. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

Slander. 8 p.m. Jan. 10. $34.50-$45. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. www.tabernacleatl.com.

Celine Dion. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $125-$249.50. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com.

Ian McNabb. 8 p.m. Jan. 11. $30; $25 in advance. The EARL, 488 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. www.badearl.com.

Kristin Andreasson. 8 p.m. Jan. 11. $25. 9016 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. chatthillsmusic.com.

Heathersett, Hey Thanks!, Propersleep, Caterina. 7 p.m. Jan. 12. $8. Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. smithsoldebar.com.

VISUAL ARTS

"Looking Forward." Works by member artists. Through Feb. 15. Kudzu Art Zone, 116 Carlyle St., Norcross. 770-840-9844, kudzuartzone.org.

"#InHonor: Monoliths." Through Feb. 7. Free. Arnika Dawkins Gallery, 4600 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-333-0312, adawkinsgallery.com.

Romare Bearden: "Profile." A lyrical, impressionist portrait of Bearden's life and the experience of African Americans during the Great Migration from the South. Through Feb. 2. $14.50. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-733-4400, www.high.org.

"Any Great Change: The Centennial of the 19th Amendment." Commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Jan. 31, 2021. $9-$21.50. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com.

Georgia Working Artist Project exhibitions. Cosmo Whyte, through Jan. 11. Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia, 75 Bennett St., Atlanta. 404-367-8700, www.mocaga.org.

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: World of Myth and Magic.” Explore how Jim Henson, Brian Froud, Frank Oz and others created “The Dark Crystal’s” mythical world of Thra. Museum admission is $12.50, but it’s free with a ticket to the Center’s Family Series shows. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. www.puppet.org.