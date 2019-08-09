Why I needed to write about race and religion

My parents had no more than a sixth grade education, but the love they gave me, the faith they passed on, had been drilled so deep inside that neither the misery of growing up poor and black in Mississippi nor the bigotry that had robbed his very soul could steal from me the magnificence of that moment.

Not only was I the first one in my family to attend college, but I also was the first African American to be inducted into Phi Theta Kappa on that campus.

>> RELATED: When is ‘routine’ really just an excuse for denying dignity of others?

Even at 19, I realized I lived in a society whose very structure privileged some and marginalized others, but I was pretty sure that I was a human being with a brain and blood and breath and I had no intentions of buying into the limits he or anyone else placed on me. I would not play the victim.

But for Sunday, it hasn’t been easy. Sundays have always been my liberation day, faith in God my strong tower.

Just as white slave owners used Scripture to justify slavery and perpetuate racism, it has been Scripture that has kept me sane, given me hope that things will get better, by and by.

Caption Former President Barack Obama speaks during a rally for then gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on Nov. 2, 2018. Caption Former President Barack Obama speaks during a rally for then gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on Nov. 2, 2018.

Like many in the country, I believed the election of Barack Obama signaled once and for all a new day in our country’s race relations. As time passed, however, something began to shift inside of me and has been building ever since.

I brushed it off when Sen. Mitch McConnell declared his No. 1 priority was to make sure “Obama’s a one-term president” and when Rep. Joe Wilson shouted “You lie!” as Obama outlined his proposal for reforming health care.

Caption In this July 27, 2015, file photo, Rep. Joe Wilson (center), R-S.C., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The South Carolina representative who shouted “You lie!” at President Barack Obama during a joint session of Congress later was on the receiving end of the same words in his district. Wilson heard plenty of boos and chants of “You lie!” during a town hall April 10, 2017, in Graniteville, S.C. Caption In this July 27, 2015, file photo, Rep. Joe Wilson (center), R-S.C., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The South Carolina representative who shouted “You lie!” at President Barack Obama during a joint session of Congress later was on the receiving end of the same words in his district. Wilson heard plenty of boos and chants of “You lie!” during a town hall April 10, 2017, in Graniteville, S.C.

I flinched at every shooting of unarmed black men and shook my head when critics of the Black Lives Matter movement pretended the very name denied the humanity of whites. And last year when whites started calling the police on blacks for just being present in Starbucks or their apartment or the common areas of their college dorms, I couldn’t help crying.

In any one of those instances, it could have been me, my husband, my daughters, my brothers, my nieces and nephews.

I wondered where was God because I knew in my heart of hearts all he had to do was will it and it could all change, we could all change.

>> RELATED: Special gift a reminder that God is with us

As a journalist, it was not unusual for me to mine the news and even my own life for stories.

And so I found myself weighing in on race-based events as they happened, but it didn’t seem enough. It was too reactionary. I began thinking about our long relationship with racism and how that fit into my faith, this thing that literally held my entire being together, that taught me to love even my enemies.

Was there a way to somehow connect the two in a way that would be healing and cause us to finally love one another?

Caption File Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier Caption File Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

First John 3:16 says that “Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.” I always took that to mean not just physical death but sacrificing even my will, my rights and privileges for the sake of others, and to look, without flinching, at what God wants in a just society.

After months of vacillating between yes and no, I told myself maybe.

I found people who have been wrestling with this issue a lot longer than I, who welcomed the opportunity to share their thoughts, and yes, prayers for our nation.

You’ll find what they had to say in Race and Religion, a five-part series examining racism from a spiritual perspective.

THE SERIES

Part 1: The church's role in perpetuating racism

Part 2: The Rev. Raphael Warnock on how racism continues to reinvent itself

Part 3: Racism: Stupidity, stoicism or sin?

Part 4: One man's journey from indifference to enlightenment

Part 5: Reimagining the future

To read all of the series, go online to www.ajc.com/staff/gracie-bonds-staples/.