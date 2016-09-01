Things to Do

5 strange superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th

Updated 36 minutes ago

Today is Friday the 13th — a day that many people don’t want to see a black cat or break a mirror.

It is not clear when the date became associated with bad luck, but studies show more than 20 million Americans have some sort of fear about it.

There are many strange superstitions surrounding the date.

Doomed birthday? A child born on Friday the 13th will be unlucky for life. If a child’s name has 13 letters, the child will have “devil’s luck,” according to legend.

Don’t cut that hair! If you cut your hair on Friday the 13th, someone in your family will die.

Beware of hearses: If a funeral procession passes you on Friday the 13th, you will be the next to die.

Don’t make that bed: According to legend, you should never change your bed sheets on Friday the 13th or you will have bad dreams.

Party of 13? On Friday the 13th and any other day, if 13 people dine together, one will die within a year. This legend that may date back to biblical times and the Last Supper, as well as an old Norse legend involving Odin.

What are your Friday the 13th superstitions?

Things you might not know about Friday the 13th
My daughter was killed in a shooting last year in Midtown. When will it stop?
Huge payout expected for a rare coin bought by Ohio farm family and hidden for decades
A 9/11 anniversary tradition is handed down to a new generation
Bookshelf: Lines are drawn in the battle over book bans
Viva! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at fun events across metro Atlanta
Review: Tavern's trip to 'Canterbury' a modern laugh at classic literature
Featured
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Judges knock presidential candidates West and De la Cruz off Georgia ballot