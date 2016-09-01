5 strange superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th

Doomed birthday? A child born on Friday the 13th will be unlucky for life. If a child’s name has 13 letters, the child will have “devil’s luck,” according to legend.

Don’t cut that hair! If you cut your hair on Friday the 13th, someone in your family will die.

Beware of hearses: If a funeral procession passes you on Friday the 13th, you will be the next to die.

Don’t make that bed: According to legend, you should never change your bed sheets on Friday the 13th or you will have bad dreams.

Party of 13? On Friday the 13th and any other day, if 13 people dine together, one will die within a year. This legend that may date back to biblical times and the Last Supper, as well as an old Norse legend involving Odin.

What are your Friday the 13th superstitions?