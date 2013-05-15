Breaking News

Judge grants bonds after conviction overturned in Ga. church murders

X

Send us your Personal Journeys story ideas

In Sunday’s Living & Arts section of The Atlanta Journal -Constitution, a new feature will debut called “Personal Journeys.” Each week a story will be told about folks in Atlanta who've experienced life's challenges and triumphs.

Georgia News | May 15, 2013
By Ken Foskett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Welcome to the home page of Personal Journeys, where you will find the best writing and the best storytelling in Georgia. We created Personal Journeys for readers like you: people who like to lose themselves in a great story and savor a well-turned phrase.

Some of the best writers in Georgia work for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and they all contribute to Personal Journeys with stories off their beats, or tales from their own lives. The AJC’s award-winning photographers capture these stories through their cameras. Spend some time with these images on the slideshows you’ll find on this page, and don’t miss the short videos we produce for each Personal Journey.

We're always on the lookout for interesting people to feature in Personal Journeys, so help us out and send us your ideas. You can reach me at personaljourneys@ajc.com and Features Editor Suzanne Van Atten at svanatten@ajc.com. Suzanne teaches narrative writing and brings that expertise to Personal Journeys every Sunday.

Thanks for spending your time with these stories. The feedback many of you have shared has been tremendous, and means so much to our talented writers.

Ken Foskett

Assistant Managing Editor

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU: Everyone has a personal journey. Please tell us about yours. Share your thoughts, ideas and personal stories in our “Comments” area.

ExploreStories about Personal Journeys from the AJC
ExploreInspiring stories from the AJC's Inspire Atlanta project

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.