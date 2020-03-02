Rufus Rose House will be restored for potential restaurant use

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that the Rose House was designed by Atlanta architect Emil Charles Seiz. The home has maintained its original exterior and interior features over the years.

The Rufus M. Rose House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and designated as a Landmark Building by the city of Atlanta in 1989. The house has served as a rooming house, government offices and an antique store, as well as a museum.