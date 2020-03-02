Rufus Rose House will be restored for potential restaurant use

After years of vacancy, the historic Rufus M. Rose House on Peachtree Street will be restored and repurposed into a restaurant space.
The Victorian home has been purchased by Inman Park Properties. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to preserve and restore this historic jewel box in the heart of the city to serve the community and contribute to the local economy,” Jeff Notrica, president of Inman Park Properties Inc., said in a statement. “We will meticulously honor its architectural integrity while we bring it back to service.”
The 119-year-old house has been vacant since the Atlanta Preservation Center moved out in 2001, according to Atlanta Intown. As for the renovation, Notrica cites the Olde Pink House in Savannah as an example of similar reuses of historic buildings.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that the Rose House was designed by Atlanta architect Emil Charles Seiz. The home has maintained its original exterior and interior features over the years.
The Rufus M. Rose House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and designated as a Landmark Building by the city of Atlanta in 1989. The house has served as a rooming house, government offices and an antique store, as well as a museum.