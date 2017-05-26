Rose rosette disease is devastating

A: I think a planter comparable to the size of a half whiskey barrel would be okay for a small Japanese maple. I'm assuming you bought a dwarf type, not one of the tall varieties. In this part of the country there is no need to protect the maple in the container during winter. If you decide not to take it on your next move, you could always transplant it out of the container into the landscape for the new homeowner.

Q: Will Waterfall Japanese maple do well in Zone 7b?Barry Mosteller, email

A: It should grow perfectly fine, although 7b is the warmer edge of this tree's range. I would plant it in a spot that gets sunshine until early afternoon and then shade after that.

Q: We have a silver maple tree with roots two inches above ground. Would it hurt the tree to cut them to ground level using a draw knife and then cover with soil and grass?Penny Warner, email

A: Slicing into the roots would be a major injury to the tree. It's very likely the roots will begin to rot and die. This will remove anchoring on that side of the tree, possibly causing the tree to fall. You would be better off to cover the roots with two inches of sandy top soil and plant groundcover. Or you could just cover the roots with mulch.