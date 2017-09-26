Ornamental grasses should be planted in spring

A: If they are healthy, there should be no problem in doing such a severe pruning. You'll get the best results by pruning in late winter, just before the weather warms up. However, most of the resprouting will occur within just 12 inches of where you cut the central stems off. In other words if you cut them down to five feet, there won't be any resprouting on the lower four feet of the trunk. You will get very vigorous upward growth on the sprouts that do form near your cut. Clip them back regularly to avoid the situation you find yourself in now.

Q: Our ranch-style house is built on a slab, primarily one level. In an average year, we may find two or three scorpions indoors. But since the beginning of September we've started finding them almost daily, in all parts of the house! Elizabeth Darsey, Henry County

A: If they are in the house, they must have accidentally come in from outdoors. They are solitary creatures and indoors holds no attraction for them. Scorpions usually live in mulch, eating small insects like immature roaches and crickets. Your best course of action is to spray a landscape insecticide on the lower part of your home's walls and out from the slab a couple of feet. This will kill both the scorpions and their food source. Examine the siding to make sure there are no places a scorpion could enter the house.