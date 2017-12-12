Wildflowers are beautiful but long-term maintenance is difficult

A: Lime and fertilizer accomplish two different things in a flower bed. Lime is mixed into the soil to change the soil pH. This helps plant roots absorb fertilizer. Lime takes several weeks to become active in the soil so fall is a good time to apply it. Fertilizer is used to promote plant growth, so putting it out in the fall doesn't make sense if you'll be planting the seed for flowers next spring. Bottom line: till lime into the soil now and apply fertilizer a couple of weeks before you plant in spring.

Q: My ninebark shrub is not doing well. When planted it was beautiful and really cool looking. It is supposed to be native to Georgia. Now it seems to be dying/struggling. Any advice?Cindie Olivero, email

A: Ninebark, Physocarpus opulifolius, is indeed a native plant in Georgia and can thrive in the right spot. When I did a television show in Cincinnati, we used 'Diabolo' ninebark frequently. The deep purple leaf color made it a great background for flowering plants. The shrub itself has pretty clusters of small pink flowers in spring.

However, it seems to suffer here in full sunshine. Perhaps it would be better suited to the cooler northern parts of the state. That said, I have a ‘Little Devil’ dwarf ninebark which is doing fine in the shade of a small tree. Consider moving your shrub to a shadier spot where it won’t suffer from dry soil.