Wildflower Seed Best Planted in Fall

A: This is a reasonable approach but you need a lot of sand to make it worthwhile. I think you need to spread a quarter-inch of sand over the whole area. That would equal approximately 1.5 tons of dry sand per 1,000 square feet. Aerate first, then apply sand evenly and sweep it into the holes with a wide broom. Anything less than a quarter-inch of sand won't do anything to keep the soil holes open. It's also important to use a plug aerator that makes good wide holes for the sand to fall into. Repeat the process next year but use screened topsoil instead of sand.

Q: My dogwood is blooming again. How can this be? Several puzzled readers

A: Dogwoods are known to bloom in fall when they get rain after a stressful summer. That said, I don't think this past summer was very stressful. But who am I to question the motivations of a tree? There won't be much effect on the number of blooms you get in April, so just enjoy what you see now.

Q: Earlier this year, I collected berries from our Savannah holly. I let them dry and placed them in potting soil three weeks ago, but none has germinated thus far. What should I expect? Alvin Russell, Fayetteville

A: My bet is that the seeds are sterile. Savannah holly, Ilex x attenuata 'Savannah', is a hybrid of American holly, Ilex opaca, and dahoon holly, Ilex cassine. As you know, most hybrids, whether plant or animal, are sterile and cannot reproduce.

