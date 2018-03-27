Why I don’t recommend flowering pear trees

A: I offer up three suspects: squirrel, rat, or mouse. Each of them will collect and feed on acorns. Why they chose the top of your engine for a dinner party is an open question. There are no effective repellents for these creatures, and I can't think of a way to exclude them from your car, so I suppose trapping is the remaining option. All can be captured in a humane cage trap baited with peanut butter. Buy a model with wire mesh small enough to hold a mouse.

Q: I am going to be installing zoysia sod soon. My lot is heavily shaded but I'm having my trees thinned to help with sunlight. The soil stays a little damp. Would it be good to put down three to four inches of sand before laying down the sod?John Elliott, email

A: You run a big risk of wasting a lot of money. Putting a layer of sand underneath existing soil is not a good idea. Grass roots do not easily grow through soils of different coarseness. Uneven drainage and uneven drying would far outweigh any advantage to having a sand layer. Your contractor can advise on tilling in materials to help your existing soil drain faster. Anything added needs to be mixed with existing soil at least eight inches deep. Zoysia sometimes tolerates a bit of shade but I’ve never seen it do well for long under limb-thinned trees. A tree will produce new limbs and equal shade in just a couple of years after thinning. Zoysia needs at least five or six hours of direct sunshine to thrive and combat weeds.