Why do Christmas cactus buds fall off?

A: That's funny … I got a different question a few days ago: "A bumper crop of large acorns have landed in my lawn. Why are there so many?"

The size of an acorn crop depends mostly on the environmental conditions of the current and previous year. If you have a lot of acorns, there was good rainfall, moderate temperatures and plenty of sunshine in the past. If your acorns are sparse, things were not so pleasant for the oak. Tell your squirrels to stick around and see what happens next year.

Q: I'd like to plant several Rainier cherry trees just to see what happens. I LOVE them.John Miller, Tucker

A: So, I see you are a gambler! Sweet cherry trees have a tough time bearing fruit in metro Atlanta. Temperature swings in winter usually cause them to flower out of season. The resulting cold damage leaves few flowers to develop into cherries. The trees themselves may survive for several years but you may only get enough cherries for one pie in that time. If you think peaches are prone to disease and insect damage, cherries are even worse! Leaf spot, fruit rot, trunk canker and Japanese beetles can do tremendous damage. If you decide to go ahead with your project, remember that ‘Rainier’ cherries require another cherry variety blooming nearby at the same time to provide pollen. Let me know how it goes!