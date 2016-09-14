Watering restrictions are permanent

Q: During your radio program, you discussed the current drought situation and said that there are no water restrictions at the present time. The 2010 Georgia Water Stewardship Act put permanent statewide water restrictions in effect. Has it been repealed? — Pat Bevel, email
A: There are permanent, small water restrictions. In 2015 the Georgia Department of Natural Resources issued clear rules. All year long, we are allowed to use water for landscapes only between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m., but there are generous exceptions. The director of the Environmental Protection Division monitors drought severity and reports regularly if conditions might trigger further water restrictions. This insures that, if a drought becomes extreme, everyone is affected in the same way without a hodgepodge of rules from different water suppliers. I have more details at georgiadrought.com.
Q: It soon will be time to move my house plants that have spent the summer outdoors back inside. I have several African violets and succulents. However, most of them have little spiders, which have kept bugs away in a nice symbiotic relationship. How can I leave the spiders outside? — Wendy Eldredge, email
A: If the plants aren't huge, you can insert two fingers on either side of the stem of the plant, flip it over, and swish the leaves around in a bucket of water. Extraneous insects will float to the surface. You can flip them onto the ground so they can continue working outdoors.
Q: What makes chickens slow down their egg production? We have six hens and have started getting only five eggs per day. — Grey East, Decatur
A: You're getting the right number of eggs for now, but production will decline in winter. Much depends on the amount of light the chickens get. Hens are stimulated to lay when the day length is 14-16 hours. July sunshine is sufficient, but in December we only receive 10 hours of sun each day. Determine the current day length and use a lamp and timer to provide the lighting needed. It doesn't take much light to trigger laying. A 25-watt bulb in their coop is usually enough.
Q: I have two large ficus trees. They are now too large to be moving in and out of the house. If I plant them into the ground, would they survive the winter? — Sunday Hollis, Flowery Branch
A: There is no chance they will survive. Ask local schools, churches and senior citizen facilities if they would like to receive and enjoy your plants.
Q: What is causing my holly tree to start dropping leaves? They have lots of little white spots on the back side. — Shannon Usry, Monticello
A: It’s most likely tea scale. This is the same sap-sucking insect that occasionally infests camellias. Dry weather causes rapid leaf drop. Organic control is slow and difficult. The easiest way to manage them is to apply a systemic insecticide like Bayer Tree and Shrub or Bonide Systemic Granules.