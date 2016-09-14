Watering restrictions are permanent

A: You're getting the right number of eggs for now, but production will decline in winter. Much depends on the amount of light the chickens get. Hens are stimulated to lay when the day length is 14-16 hours. July sunshine is sufficient, but in December we only receive 10 hours of sun each day. Determine the current day length and use a lamp and timer to provide the lighting needed. It doesn't take much light to trigger laying. A 25-watt bulb in their coop is usually enough.

Q: I have two large ficus trees. They are now too large to be moving in and out of the house. If I plant them into the ground, would they survive the winter? — Sunday Hollis, Flowery Branch

A: There is no chance they will survive. Ask local schools, churches and senior citizen facilities if they would like to receive and enjoy your plants.

Q: What is causing my holly tree to start dropping leaves? They have lots of little white spots on the back side. — Shannon Usry, Monticello

A: It’s most likely tea scale. This is the same sap-sucking insect that occasionally infests camellias. Dry weather causes rapid leaf drop. Organic control is slow and difficult. The easiest way to manage them is to apply a systemic insecticide like Bayer Tree and Shrub or Bonide Systemic Granules.