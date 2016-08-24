Watch out for venomous caterpillars

A: It won't kill them, but keep this in mind: A big consideration when pruning is how ambient temperatures will affect the plant's response. With hot temperatures, there's little stimulation for a shrub to recover and grow more foliage after you prune. In early spring, warming temperatures stimulate a plant to rapidly grow new leaves and cover over any cut you make. If you are in a situation where you are forced to prune at this time of year, you could do it, but you will look at bare stubs for much longer than if you did the pruning in early spring. Consider removing a quarter of the plant now and the rest in February.

Q: What do you think about Tenacity or Poa Constrictor to remove annual bluegrass from my lawn? — Patrick Kelley, email

A: Both products are used by professionals and both are available to homeowners, though they are expensive. That said, you have to be very careful to read and follow the label on each one. They can be used on some lawn grasses, but not others, and timing the application correctly is important. You have to be really careful with mixing. Remember that “annual” bluegrass is a misnomer. There are biotypes that behave more as a perennial plant and some are resistant to these and other products. There is no silver bullet.