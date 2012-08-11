Walter Reeves: Too much shade is hard on a lawn

Q: Our centipede lawn gets four hours of morning sun. As a result, the grass has started to thin a good bit, with a little help from three kids and two dogs. Recently, I seeded with fescue. Any better choices? -- Paige Damron, Vinings
A: Fescue is a better choice than centipede for shaded areas, but even fescue will be marginal with only four hours of sun. Consider hiring an arborist to remove lower tree limbs. If the fescue grass does not thrive, spread mulch near the tree trunk and resign yourself to spotty turf until the kids leave home.
Q: For the past two years we have found bats have curled up in our folded patio umbrella. My husband freaks out and says all bats have rabies and we need to get rid of them. I say rubbish! I would like to buy a bat home and put it where this cute little guy can rest during the day. -- Sandy Devitt, e-mail
A: I'm glad you have a soft spot for this winged creature of the night. Tell your husband there is no need to panic, but like him, I'd rather bats live somewhere away from my house. It's hard to make a bat roost in a place you prefer but they don't care for. Buy an inviting bat house from a source certified by Bat Conservation International. Find a list at xrl.us/BATHOUSE.
Q: I've been composting my fruit and vegetable trimmings and coffee grounds. Can shredded office paper be added to the pile? -- Patty Leathers, Mansfield
A: Office paper is fine to compost as long as you can deal with the practical matter of its tendency to clump when wet. Thick wads of paper exclude oxygen from the composting fungi that need it. My advice is to make alternating layers of paper, kitchen scraps, and dry leaves or small twigs. Another use of the paper is as a mulch under your shrubs and trees. Spread it out, wet it down and cover it with a bit of pine straw. The resulting paper mache' will prevent weeds better than most other mulches and will let water and fertilizer through just fine.
Q: We recently purchased 10 very large ceramic pots. We plan to have evergreen plants in the center with seasonal annuals around them. Should we waterproof them somehow? -- Chris Fulton, Kennesaw
A: My friend Mildred Fockele oversees dozens of large containers at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. She says her staff uses liquid roofing tar spread with a heavy brush inside their big pots. She warns that while doing the chore everyone wears clothes that can be discarded afterward due to the inevitable tar stains.
