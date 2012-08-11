Walter Reeves: Too much shade is hard on a lawn

A: Office paper is fine to compost as long as you can deal with the practical matter of its tendency to clump when wet. Thick wads of paper exclude oxygen from the composting fungi that need it. My advice is to make alternating layers of paper, kitchen scraps, and dry leaves or small twigs. Another use of the paper is as a mulch under your shrubs and trees. Spread it out, wet it down and cover it with a bit of pine straw. The resulting paper mache' will prevent weeds better than most other mulches and will let water and fertilizer through just fine.

Q: We recently purchased 10 very large ceramic pots. We plan to have evergreen plants in the center with seasonal annuals around them. Should we waterproof them somehow? -- Chris Fulton, Kennesaw

A: My friend Mildred Fockele oversees dozens of large containers at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. She says her staff uses liquid roofing tar spread with a heavy brush inside their big pots. She warns that while doing the chore everyone wears clothes that can be discarded afterward due to the inevitable tar stains.

