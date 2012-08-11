Walter Reeves: Pecan is not native to Georgia

A: If the seeds are plump, not flat and unviable, they are easy to save. Just dry them for a week on a paper towel, remove any adhering pulp and store in a cool place. Since we have no idea where the pollen that made these seeds came from, there is no guarantee that the pumpkin you produce next year will look like its parent. Plant in June or July and let's see what happens!

Q: My recently seeded fescue lawn is now lush, green and growing very tall. Is it time to cut the lawn now and during winter? -- Matt Ruben, DeKalb County

A: Yes, your fescue needs to be mowed when it becomes unkempt. Three inches tall is the recommended mowing height. Since the ground is often soggy in winter, don't use the same mowing pattern time after time: You'll get ruts and compact the soil where the wheels travel. Vary the pattern between your normal route, perpendicular to that route and at a 45 degree angle to that route.

Q: I can get horse manure and shavings from the stalls at a horse farm. Is there any special way to compost this mixture? -- Marc Ferguson, Douglas County

A: Basically, you just pile it up until it decomposes enough for the shavings to disappear. If it smells "earthy" and not like ammonia, it can safely be used as a soil amendment in a garden or landscape.

