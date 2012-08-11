Walter Reeves: Coffee plants don’t grow in Georgia

A: Hardy kiwi is different from the fuzzy kiwifruit, Actinidia deliciosa, commonly available at groceries. In fact, there are two kiwi vines that are completely hardy here. Actinidia arguta has hairless fruit about the size of a grape. 'Issai' and 'Anansnaya' are sold by mail-order nurseries for garden planting. A. kolomikta, 'Arctic Beauty' kiwi, is grown as an ornamental vine for its pink and white variegated younger leaves. A. kolomikta is particularly cold-hardy, with small but sweet fruit, very rich in vitamin C. All need a lot of space. They are usually cultivated on a wire arbor, like you'd build for grapes, with plants 20 feet apart.

Q: We have some huge oakleaf hydrangea that need to be cut back. When is the best time to do it? -- Fran Ryals, email

A: Oakleaf hydrangea doesn't usually require pruning, but if it's too big for a spot, you can perform selective pruning now. Cut back the longest stems, but try to leave as many untouched as you can. They bloom on last year's twigs, so the best time to prune is immediately after flowering, when the white petals begin to fade.

Q: I have heard that there is a sunlight calculator on the market that measures the amount of sunlight that a specific garden spot gets. Have you heard of this? -- Tony Wright, Suwanee

A: Getting a handle on how much sunlight an area receives is one of the basic keys to garden success. Daily observation is sometimes adequate, but there are devices that do the work for you. One is the SunCalc meter (www.lusterleaf.com). Simply put it in a garden spot and check it after a day's exposure. A more accurate but more expensive version is the LightScout (www.specmeters.com). It measures photosynthetically active radiation for a 24-hour period.

