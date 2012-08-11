Walter Reeves: Apple trees need pollinator

A: Leyland cypress has its place in landscapes, but it has problems. It often becomes too big for a site, it suffers from disease if not watered in summer, and it's so ubiquitous that I find it boring. I most often recommend Japanese cryptomeria or 'Green Giant' arborvitae as substitutes. 'Emerald Green' arborvitae is a smaller evergreen plant. Eastern redcedar comes in various shapes and sizes you might find useful. For variation in leaf texture, consider 'Nellie Stevens' holly, 'Foster' holly or Carolina cherrylaurel.

Q: I have had a climbing hydrangea for four years. What do I need to do to make it flower? -- Ron Shankle, email

A: Elizabeth Dean at Wilkerson Mill Gardens (www.hydrangea.com) says climbing hydrangea is notoriously slow to flower. She suggests putting it on a trellis and removing branch tips that exceed the trellis shape. This seems to stimulate flowering. She recommends Hydrangea anomala ssp. petiolaris 'Skyland Giant' for its early flowering and large lacecap blooms.

Q: I have unlimited access to bone ash from incinerated poultry. Does it have the same mineral ratios as the store-bought version? -- Lena Hall, email

A: Bone ash would not have the same nutrients as the bone meal you buy at garden centers. Bone ash is primarily calcium phosphate, with a nutrient ratio of 0-20-0. Bone meal has a fertilizer analysis of 4 percent to 6 percent nitrogen and 12 percent to 16 percent phosphorus, such as 4-12-0. Either material could be used in a garden to correct a low phosphorus situation. Go to www.georgiasoiltest.com for details on testing your soil.

