Wait to prune loropetalum

A: Jim Rodgers at Nearly Native Nursery in Brooks (www.nearlynativenursery.com) says they have American beech plus 800 other native plants for the Southeast. Trees Atlanta (www.treesatlanta.org) hosts an annual tree sale in October that features more than 200 native trees, shrubs and vines

Q: Our six-year-old Leyland cypress, 15 feet tall, blew over in a drenching rain and subsequent wind. Can it be uprighted and staked? Or is it a goner? Stan Taylor, Acworth

A: It can be pulled back into place but it will need a stout nearby stake for at least two years. Here's what I'd do: while the tree is down, use a post hole digger to dig a hole twelve inches away from where the trunk will be when vertical. Make the hole twenty four inches deep. Install an eight-foot-long pressure-treated 4-by-4 timber in the hole and pack dirt tightly around its base. Shovel dirt out of the spot where the Leyland cypress' roots once grew and save it in a bucket. Using a wide strap around the tree trunk, slowly bring it upright and tie it loosely to the post. Use dirt from the bucket to cover the roots where they rest. The post will hold the plant upright for the next few years as it re-establishes a strong root system. Be sure to water it regularly in summer.

Q: I have noticed a huge explosion in the population of stinkbugs. I was assuming the cold weather would drive them away. How are they expanding so fast and are they going to be a nuisance? Brian Phillips, Johns Creek

A: Like other invasive species, stinkbug populations expand rapidly when conditions are good. The weather for this new pest has been great in Georgia for three years running. The brown marmorated stinkbug is a terrible pest in the Northeast. They will definitely be a nuisance in Georgia. They feed on all fruits, making pockmarks in the skin. These creatures, along with their kudzu bug kin, have made us a “stinky state”! I have details on brown marmorated stinkbug at bit.ly/GAstinkbug