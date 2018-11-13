Thorny trifoliate orange is a nuisance on woodland property

A: My suspicion is that the soil in the pot gets too dry more than once in the summer. When roots partially dry out, it takes them at least a month to recover. If they get dry again during that time, the tree is set back even further. They recover somewhat when temperatures begin to cool. Keep an eye on the leaves daily when temperatures rise in mid-June. If leaf tips begin to droop, immediately flood the pot.

Q: I planted a 1-inch high Japanese maple seedling in May. It has now grown to 30 inches tall, heading straight up with no branching. Should I clip the top off to get it to branch out?Alvin Thurman, Beaufort, S.C.

A: Not unless you're creating a bonsai. The leaves on top are feeding the buds and roots below. The stem buds will sprout branches eventually or new limbs will emerge where the top leaves are growing now. The tree will not continue to grow tall without making side branches on its own. Nature will provide.

