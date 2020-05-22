Submit your gorgeous garden photos to the AJC’s Private Quarters

Every week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Private Quarters features some of Atlanta's most well-designed and beautiful homes. From lake houses to lofts, luxurious homes in Buckhead to beautiful ranches in Cumming, the homes featured are as varied as their owners.
While style is personal, most can agree on what constitutes an appealing home or garden. The AJC is calling on readers and Atlanta homeowners to submit their own photos for an upcoming feature highlighting some of the city’s best personal gardens.
It's no surprise that more people are spending time in their gardens during the pandemic. "As the pandemic has escalated from hot spot to hot spot, so has an interest in gardening, say seed and plant companies, nurseries and a leading garden research association," the AJC recently reported.
If you’ve been spending a lot of time perfecting your garden recently then we want to hear from you. Submit before and after photos of your gorgeous home garden to the AJC by emailing crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. Submissions will be accepted until June 6.