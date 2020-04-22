Picturesque patios to inspire summer

According to Houzz, half the battle of planning your patio is selecting a theme. Design experts say that a good way to pick a style for your patio is to extend the style of your home outdoors. You'll also want to add durable materials and keep maintenance in mind.

Keep it cozy

Adding a fireplace or a firepit to your patio adds warmth – both visually and literally. When the sun sets, light a fire to keep things going. A fire feature can also make a space feel more rustic and inviting. It’s ideal to build a fireplace near seating for cozy gatherings or to place fire pit along a wall within an outdoor media room.

Add charm

According to Better Homes & Gardens, to make sure your patio is serving its purpose all you really need are a few cushy chairs and a table. But you can add charm with a garden or a water feature. Up the ante with antique garden furniture and accessories. Use planter boxes, potted plants or a trellis to give your space that secret garden feel.

Focus on function

While a beautiful patio is important, functionality is key. You’ll want to ensure that your patio has adequate and comfortable seating space so you can spend your time enjoying it. If you happen to have a good amount of space in your yard, try adding an additional patio. And if you enjoy entertaining, you’ll want to make sure you have enough room for a long table with plenty of seating.

Lighting the path

Lighting is essential for any design but it’s especially important for patios. You’ll want to add just the right amount of lighting so you can enjoy your patio during the evening hours. Installing path lights, string lights or even outdoor lamps can add a certain ambience to your space. You’ll just want to make sure that all lighting is durable and secure.

Make a statement

With bright colored furniture and bold, patterned umbrellas, you can create a patio with a midcentury modern aesthetic. A splash of color can instantly give your patio a personality boost. Try painting wood furniture a bright color to bring life to your patio but be sure to use paint that’s outdoor friendly.